BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar conducted an extensive field inspection across Garudacharpalya, Kundalahalli Main Road, ITPL Road, and Priyadarshini Ward under the Doddanekkundi Division. Reviewing sanitation, stormwater flow, pedestrian pathways, and public encroachments, Sudhakar issued strict instructions to engineers to resolve pending civic bottlenecks quickly.

Along Garudacharpalya Main Road and Vasiya Road, Sudhakar directed executive engineers to finish pending footpath projects, repair roadside drains, remove encroachments, and stop rainwater stagnation. On Kundalahalli Main Road, staff were told to clear silt along drain edges, open drainage shoulders every 10 meters with protective gratings to block plastic waste, replace broken slabs, remove illegal banners near the petrol bunk, and permanently clear the garbage black spot near V.R. Residency close to Brigade Tech Garden.

Inspecting sanitation drives under the Ward One Campaign in Priyadarshini Ward, the Additional Commissioner instructed crews to fill potholes immediately, clean roads using jet-spray machines, clear construction debris, discarded furniture, tender coconut waste, and abandoned vehicles, and remove illegal bus shelters. Sudhakar also ordered strict fines against anyone dumping trash or parking vehicles on footpaths.

Sudhakar further reviewed plans to build continuous, barrier-free footpaths along both sides of the 2.4-kilometer stretch from Marathahalli Gate to CMRIT College, and asked officials to clear encroachments along the service road near Kundalahalli Arch and study turning it into a model commercial street with designated vending zones.

To prevent monsoon flooding, the Additional Commissioner ordered a thorough audit of drains along the entire metro pillar corridor to fix incomplete links and clear silt. Additionally, inspecting the proposed 24-meter road connecting the Seetharampalya SAP office to EPIP Road, Sudhakar noted that the current road measures roughly 10.5 meters and asked officials to examine acquiring about 13.4 meters of private land to widen the corridor.

Emphasizing that sidewalks belong strictly to pedestrians, Sudhakar warned commercial establishments and individuals of legal penalties for encroachments and instructed engineers to monitor all repair works continuously.