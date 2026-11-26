BENGALURU: Officials and staff of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation marked Constitution Day with an awareness program at Canopy Hall on the second floor of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Building on M.G. Road. Leading the observance, Municipal Commissioner Jagadish G. offered floral tributes before a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and led employees in reciting the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the gathering, Jagadish stressed that every citizen must study the Constitution and that civic staff must ensure government welfare programs reach genuinely deserving beneficiaries in line with Dr. Ambedkar’s vision. He highlighted the vital role of education in helping citizens understand their fundamental rights, duties, and democratic responsibilities so they can actively contribute to national progress. Urging public servants to work with integrity, he advised officials to stay steadfast, ignore external pressures, and discharge their duties with dedication and personal satisfaction.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner for Development Venkatachalapathi R. spoke on the core ideals enshrined in the Preamble: justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He noted that these principles foster peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and social harmony, adding that constitutional awareness must reach even those standing at the farthest margins of society.

Vijaya College Principal Dr. B.S. Ashok Kumar delivered a special lecture tracing the historical background of India’s Constitution, the intense debates inside the Constituent Assembly, and the hurdles overcome during its drafting. He praised Dr. Ambedkar’s scholarship, tireless effort, and commitment to social justice, underscoring how the document protects equal rights and human dignity for every citizen.

Several senior administrators participated in the event, including Additional Commissioner for Revenue Lakshmamma, Joint Commissioners Hemant Sharan and Saptashree, Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairperson Salma Taj, and Deputy Commissioners Srinivas and Abdul Rab, alongside executive engineers and municipal staff.