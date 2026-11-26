BENGALURU: Property owners planning to visit civic offices this weekend to sort out their digital property records should note a brief schedule change. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced that the weekly e-Khata Open House programme will not take place on Saturday, November 28, across the five City Corporations under its jurisdiction. Instead, the special outreach camps will resume on Saturday, December 5, and continue every Saturday thereafter, according to an official release issued by GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

The one-day suspension follows specific instructions from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who directed officials to cancel the November 28 session in view of the public holiday. Authorities clarified that apart from this single weekend break, regular weekly operations will continue uninterrupted across all 62 Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) offices falling within the GBA limits.

Launched to simplify property documentation and clear bottlenecks, the Saturday e-Khata Open House serves as a dedicated single-window helpdesk for residents across Bengaluru. During these weekly camps, revenue officials review pending applications, resolve technical or documentation discrepancies on the spot, and offer step-by-step guidance to property owners applying for digital khatas. By bringing officials directly face-to-face with applicants, the civic body aims to curb delays, eliminate middlemen, and ensure smooth property transactions across all five municipal corporations.

Residents seeking assistance with new e-Khata applications, corrections, or pending approvals are advised to visit their respective local ARO offices starting December 5 rather than traveling to civic centers this Saturday. In the meantime, property owners who wish to submit applications independently can still access services online through the GBA e-Aasthi portal or visit nearby Bengaluru One centers for basic filing support.

With 62 ARO offices gearing up to reopen their special Saturday desks next week, civic officials expect brisk turnout as Bengaluru continues its citywide push toward digitized property governance.