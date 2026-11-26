BENGALURU: The Bengaluru West City Corporation observed Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) at its administrative headquarters, with Commissioner Shilpa Nag highlighting the vital role of India’s founding document in guiding civil servants and delivering welfare schemes effectively to citizens. Addressing municipal officers and staff during the morning ceremony, the IAS officer emphasized that constitutional principles serve as an enduring compass for transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance.

Commencing the event, Shilpa Nag paid floral tributes and offered respectful homage before a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Following the tribute, she led the gathered officials and civic employees in reciting the Preamble to the Constitution, administering the pledge to uphold justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in their daily administrative duties.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Nag remarked that the Constitution remains a permanent guide for every public servant. She added that embracing the Preamble wholeheartedly as a personal pledge on Constitution Day fills officials with renewed inspiration, enthusiasm, and genuine joy while serving the residents of Bengaluru.

Several senior administrators participated in the programme, including Additional Commissioner (Development) Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Syeda Afreen Banu S. Ballari, and Zonal Deputy Commissioner Shankareppa Vanikyal, alongside various department heads and municipal staff members.

Observed across the country every year on November 26, Constitution Day commemorates the Constituent Assembly’s historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949, prior to its formal enactment on January 26, 1950. Across Karnataka, civic bodies, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority and its constituent city corporations, held parallel Preamble-reading ceremonies and tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to reinforce constitutional values and civic commitment among public employees.

At the Bengaluru West City Corporation office, the observance concluded with officials reaffirming their collective resolve to translate constitutional ideals into efficient civic infrastructure and responsive public service across western Bengaluru’s wards.