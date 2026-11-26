MYSURU: Samruddhi Groups organised ‘Samruddhi Utsav’ in a grand manner at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, to mark Kannada Rajyotsava and a customer meet.

The programme was organised under the leadership of H.S. Karthik, Managing Director of Samruddhi Groups. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Prof. M. Krishnegowda inaugurated the event.

The programme was themed ‘100 Faces, 100 Stories – One Mysuru’, celebrating the diversity and stories of the city.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the organisation extended financial assistance in various forms to 100 beneficiaries. Meritorious students were also felicitated with symbolic awards in recognition of their achievements.