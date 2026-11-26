TIRUPATI: Chennai-based businessman Vardhman Jain donated 121 kg of specially crafted gold ornaments, estimated to be worth ₹206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The ornaments were handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on November 26. Jain, an industrialist and philanthropist, said the offering was an expression of gratitude for his business success, which he considers a blessing from the deity. The donation also fulfilled a long-standing vow.

The collection comprises 46 traditional ornaments, including a crown, waist belt, shoulder ornaments, conch and discus emblems, necklaces and anklets. Crafted in Chennai according to the temple’s requirements, the jewellery includes 106 kg of gold ornaments for Lord Venkateswara and a 15 kg golden garment for Goddess Padmavathi. The collection is embellished with precious gemstones, including diamonds weighing 238 carats.

Naidu described the offering as a reflection of the devotee’s deep faith. He said the contribution was worth ₹206 crore, including the value of gold, gemstones and craftsmanship, and called the occasion historic.