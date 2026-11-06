Shivamogga Airport flights to suspend from Nov 21

CH NEWS, Shivamogga Air connectivity to Shivamogga, a key gateway to the Malenadu region, is set to suffer a major setback as all commercial flight services from Shivamogga Airport are expected to be suspended from November 21. Star Air, the last remaining airline operating from the airport, has reportedly stopped accepting bookings and is preparing to discontinue its services from the date. Earlier, IndiGo suspended its Shivamogga-Bengaluru flights from May 1, while SpiceJet stopped operations on June 9. The suspension is reportedly linked to the expiry of financial assistance under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), coupled with rising operational expenses and inadequate passenger numbers. The lack of sufficient demand has made it difficult for airlines to sustain their services without government support. The airport reportedly employs more than 200 staff members, while monthly salary and maintenance expenses amount to approximately Rs 95 lakh, adding to the financial burden. Reacting to the development, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra said the suspension of commercial flights would be temporary. He stated that the Central Government was preparing the UDAN-6 scheme and that the Karnataka Government had submitted a proposal seeking 10 new flight routes from Shivamogga. He expressed hope that flight services would resume within the next two months. The likely suspension has caused concern among passengers and tourism stakeholders. The airport, built with substantial public investment, plays an important role in improving connectivity and promoting tourism in the Malenadu region. A prolonged shutdown could affect business travel, tourism and regional development.