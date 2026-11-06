DC calls for conservation of Kalaburagi heritage sites

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharief has called for special attention to the conservation of historical monuments and the promotion of tourism in Kalaburagi, highlighting the need to preserve the city's rich Bahmani-era heritage. Leading a team of officials, the Deputy Commissioner visited several historical sites in the city to assess their present condition, historical importance and requirements for conservation and development. The team inspected the historic Junaidi Dargah, an unidentified historical monument in Gubbi Colony near Basaveshwar Colony, and the Kamale Mujahideen Dargah in the Roza area. During the inspection, discussions were held on developing these heritage structures as important tourist destinations. The Deputy Commissioner consulted officials from the concerned departments regarding measures needed to protect the monuments and improve facilities for visitors. He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness, providing basic amenities, improving tourist infrastructure and installing information boards explaining the historical and cultural significance of the monuments. As part of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Children's Home and the Sakhi One Stop Centre located near the Aland check-post. He reviewed the facilities available at both institutions and examined their functioning. Kalaburagi Tahsildar Anand Sheel, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Rajkumar Rathod, Archaeology Department officer Dr Rajaram, historian and researcher Dr Shambuling S. Vani and officials from various departments accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection. The visit is expected to help identify conservation priorities and improve tourism-related facilities at the city's historical sites.