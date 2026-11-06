DHO conducts surprise midnight checks at 3 hospitals

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Newly appointed District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Siddaramappa (Siddu) Patil conducted surprise midnight inspections at three government healthcare facilities in Kalaburagi district to assess staff attendance, hospital functioning and the quality of medical services provided to patients. The DHO visited Chittapur Public Hospital, Wadi Community Health Centre and Nalwar Primary Health Centre without prior notice and reviewed the functioning of the institutions. During the inspections, Dr Patil checked the attendance of doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel assigned to night duty. He examined whether the staff were present and performing their responsibilities as required. He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals and enquired about their health conditions, the treatment being provided and the availability of medical facilities. The DHO instructed doctors and healthcare personnel to report for duty on time and perform their responsibilities with sincerity and commitment. He emphasised that government hospitals and health centres must ensure timely and quality medical services to every patient, irrespective of their background. Dr Patil cautioned the staff against negligence and warned that lapses in patient care and hospital functioning would not be tolerated. He directed the concerned personnel to maintain discipline and ensure that essential healthcare services remained available throughout the day and night. The inspections were aimed at improving accountability among healthcare workers and strengthening the delivery of public health services in the district. The DHO's midnight visits also highlighted the importance of regular monitoring of government health facilities, particularly those responsible for providing emergency and round-the-clock medical care to people in rural and semi-urban areas. Health Department personnel accompanied him during the inspections.