Belagavi cane harvesting resumes after protest ends

CH NEWS, Belagavi Sugarcane harvesting has gathered pace across Belagavi district following the withdrawal of farmers’ protests over sugarcane prices. Farmers have started harvesting their crops, while sugar factories are preparing to resume crushing operations from Friday. The settlement was reached after discussions between sugarcane growers and factory owners in the presence of Karnataka Public Works Minister and Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi. On November 4, Jarkiholi announced an agreed price of ₹3,600 per tonne of sugarcane for the 2026–27 crushing season. However, several farmer leaders initially opposed the amount and continued their agitation, demanding better prices. The protests included road blockades, marches and attempts to enter Belagavi city despite prohibitory orders. Police detained several protesters, including farmers led by Chunappa Pujari, president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. On Thursday evening, Pujari accepted the announced price and called off the agitation. He also urged farmers to cooperate with sugar factories and allow crushing operations to begin. Meanwhile, all 29 sugar factories in the district have displayed the agreed sugarcane price details on their notice boards, following directions from the district administration. Under the agreement, farmers will receive an initial payment of ₹3,500 per tonne, followed by another ₹100 after the crushing season, taking the basic price to ₹3,600. The agreement also includes a profit-sharing arrangement. If the average sugar selling price rises above ₹45 per kg, farmers will receive 75 per cent of the additional earnings, while factories will receive 25 per cent. The final payment will depend on the average sugar selling price. The district administration has clarified that the written agreement and rates announced after the November 4 meeting are final. It has also cautioned against reports quoting different prices. With the dispute settled, harvesting and transportation of sugarcane to factories are expected to gain momentum across the district.