Advocate files SIT complaint against Thimarodi, Vittal Gowda

CH NEWS, Mangaluru High Court advocate Amruthesh has filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), seeking an investigation into Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi and Vittal Gowda over their alleged statements concerning the Soujanya rape and murder case. In his complaint, Amruthesh has requested the SIT to investigate public statements made by the duo, in which they allegedly claimed that the release of Santhosh Rao, the accused in the case, was facilitated through monetary payments to the public prosecutor, the presiding judge and other lawyers. The advocate has urged the investigating agency to examine the allegations and establish whether there is any truth behind the claims made by Thimarodi and Gowda. The complaint reportedly focuses on the serious nature of the allegations against individuals associated with the judicial proceedings. Amruthesh has sought an appropriate investigation into the statements and the circumstances under which they were made. The allegations, if substantiated, could raise serious questions about the conduct of the legal proceedings. However, the claims regarding payments to the public prosecutor, judge and lawyers remain allegations and have not been independently established. The complaint has brought renewed attention to the Soujanya case, which has continued to attract public interest and debate over the years. The case concerns the rape and murder of Soujanya, whose death triggered widespread protests and demands for justice. Santhosh Rao, who faced trial in the case, was subsequently acquitted by the court. The latest complaint seeks to bring the allegations made by Thimarodi and Gowda under the scrutiny of the SIT. Further developments will depend on the action taken by the investigation team and the findings of any inquiry.