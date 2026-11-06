Democracy plays a crucial role in building future India: MLC Raghu Kautilya

Mysuru Democracy plays a vital role in shaping the future of India, and the younger generation must understand the country's democratic system, constitutional framework and the role of elected representatives, said MLC R. Raghu Kautilya.

He was speaking after inaugurating the District-Level Youth Parliament at the Abdul Nazir Sab Hall of the Zilla Panchayat here on Friday. The programme was organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Social Welfare, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights, and the District Legal Services Authority.

Raghu Kautilya said that Basavanna, in the 12th century, had ushered in a revolution of equality by ensuring equal rights, dignity and recognition for all sections of society, including the working class. Mysuru had adopted democratic practices alongside monarchy even before India attained Independence. Mysuru was among the first regions in the country to lay the foundation for democratic governance.

Highlighting the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, he said his efforts in drafting the Constitution had been immense. Students should understand civic processes from the school level and develop the courage to question developments taking place in the country.

Another MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that every individual must fulfil their duties before exercising their rights. If people discharge their responsibilities sincerely, money, power and social recognition would follow naturally. Progress achieved by society was largely due to the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar. Society must be guided by the ideals and principles enshrined in the Constitution.

He noted that meaningful discussions on women's empowerment, educational reforms and rural development had taken place during the programme.

Former Mayor Purushotham said that people must make a firm commitment to protecting democracy rather than merely engaging in symbolic exercises. He expressed his personal opinion that contemporary politics, protests and laws were not adequately aligned with the Indian Constitution. Youths should enter politics and journalism and aspire to occupy higher positions in the legal field to ensure proper governance and justice for the majority of the population and the poor. The programme should not remain confined to a three-day training session or a one-day discussion. Instead, participants should draw inspiration from it and work towards achieving their goals, he said.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Nagaraja Siddappa Ankasadoddi, Mysuru Bar Association President Lokesh S., Deputy Director of the Department of School Education (Pre-University) Nagamma M.P., Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy D. Uday Kumar, Joint Director of the Department of Social Welfare Bindya H.S., social activists Ahinda Javaraappa and Somayya Maliyuru, officials and others were present. Eom