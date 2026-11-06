MCC to distribute e-Khatas to eligible citizens on Nov 18

Mysuru The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) received a total of 415 applications from Zones 4, 5 and 6 under its Praja Seva e-Khata Special Drive held on November 6, 2026.

The zone-wise break-up of applications received is as follows:

Zone 4: 175 applications

Zone 5: 133 applications

Zone 6: 107 applications

Total: 415 applications

The MCC will distribute e-Khatas to eligible beneficiaries on November 18 at 10 am.

Free Health Check-ups by Manipal Hospital

As part of the special drive, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, extended its support by providing free health check-ups to members of the public and senior citizens who visited the camp to obtain e-Khatas.

The Corporation also made arrangements for coffee, tea, biscuits and dry fruits, ensuring that the applicants were provided with necessary amenities during the campaign.

e-Khata Drive for Zones 7, 8 and 9 on November 7

The special e-Khata campaign for Zones 7, 8 and 9 will be held at the MCC headquarters on November 7, starting at 10 am.

The public belonging to the respective zones has been urged to make use of the facility.

The MCC Commissioner has also advised citizens not to approach middlemen for e-Khata services and instead directly contact the Corporation's officials and staff to avail themselves of the service. Eom