Bhatia questions Congress over SIR opposition

CH NEWS, Mangaluru BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has challenged the Congress party over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning whether Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should resign if the exercise is considered unconstitutional. Taking aim at the Congress and its political stand on SIR, Bhatia questioned the consistency of the opposition's arguments. He asked why the Congress was opposing the electoral roll revision while its leaders were making allegations that the exercise violated constitutional principles. Bhatia pointed to the position taken by the Kerala government, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed strong objections to the Election Commission's decision to conduct SIR. The Kerala government has indicated that it would explore legal options to challenge the exercise. The BJP spokesperson argued that the opposition's criticism raised questions about its understanding of constitutional procedures and democratic institutions. He challenged the Congress to explain its position and respond to the questions surrounding the Kerala government's stand. The SIR exercise has emerged as a major political issue, with opposition parties alleging that the revision could lead to the exclusion of eligible voters from electoral rolls. The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have demanded that the exercise be withdrawn, raising concerns about transparency, voter rights and the Election Commission's functioning. The BJP, meanwhile, has defended the revision, maintaining that updating electoral rolls is necessary to ensure accuracy and remove discrepancies. Bhatia's remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress over electoral reforms and the role of the Election Commission. His challenge has added another dimension to the debate, particularly over the Kerala government's decision to consider legal action against the exercise. The controversy continues to draw attention across the country, with both sides presenting contrasting arguments over the legality, purpose and implementation of SIR.