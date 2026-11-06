2 Kumar Kia employees booked for ₹2.73 crore fraud

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi The Brahmapur police have registered a case against two employees of Kumar Kia car showroom in Kalaburagi for allegedly misappropriating ₹2.73 crore collected from the sale of used and new vehicles without depositing the money into the company's bank account. The accused have been identified as Basavaraj Kamanalli, showroom manager, and Bheemashankar Kumbhar, sales manager. The showroom is situated in the Kapnoor Industrial Area on Humnabad Road. According to the complaint lodged by showroom owner Rajkumar Bheemashankar Bilagundi, both employees had been working with the company for several years and were entrusted with handling vehicle sales, collecting payments from customers and depositing the proceeds into the company's account. The complaint alleges that between June 2024 and June 2025, the company purchased 32 used cars worth ₹2,15,89,996 for resale. The accused allegedly sold these vehicles to customers but failed to transfer the collected amounts to the company's account. In another alleged financial irregularity involving 30 new Kia cars, the two employees reportedly misappropriated ₹57,35,014 by concealing the difference between the actual selling prices and the amounts reported to the company. The total alleged misappropriation amounts to ₹2,73,25,014, causing substantial financial losses to the showroom, the complaint stated. When questioned about the discrepancies, the accused allegedly admitted their mistake and submitted a written undertaking on a ₹100 e-stamp paper in the presence of witnesses, promising to repay the amount within 45 days. However, they allegedly failed to fulfil the commitment and continued postponing repayment. The complainant further stated that the employees stopped responding to phone calls from September 26. Based on the complaint, Brahmapur police registered a case under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and launched an investigation.