Shivalinge Gowda seeks district court for Arsikere

Arsikere Excise Minister and Hassan district in-charge minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has urged the government to sanction a District Court in Arsikere, stating that the taluk has the infrastructure and other requirements to develop as a district headquarters. Speaking at the inauguration of the new court complex in Arsikere, he said the establishment of a District Court has been a long-standing demand of residents. He noted that the new court building has been equipped with necessary facilities and appealed to judges to take steps to facilitate the establishment of the court. Highlighting development works in the taluk, he said projects had been taken up to address irrigation and drinking water requirements. Water has been supplied to around 16 lakes, while 10 to 12 lakes in Kanakatte Hobli have been filled. A ₹200-crore project to fill lakes in Gandasi Hobli with Hemavathi water has also been sanctioned. Work is underway to supply water to tanks in Banavara Hobli through the Upper Bhadra project. He said a drinking water project covering Arsikere town and 549 villages had been implemented. Concrete roads were being constructed in villages, while around 50 community halls had been built in the town. Garment units have also created local employment opportunities for around 10,000 to 15,000 women, he said. The Minister said ₹13 crore was initially sanctioned in 2016 for the new court complex. Despite delays, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed after additional funds were sanctioned. Around ₹5 crore has been provided for furniture, while a walkway connecting the office and court complex has also been constructed. High Court Judge and Hassan District Administrative Judge Ashok S. Kinagi, Justice H.P. Sandesh, Hassan Principal District Judge Hemavathi, officials and Bar Association representatives attended the event. At another programme, the Government Fair Price Shop Owners’ Association felicitated Shivalinge Gowda at Venkateshwara Kala Bhavana. He spoke about the government’s welfare guarantee schemes and said people should consider their stated benefits for poorer sections.