Shigli villagers protest poor roads and basic facilities

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Residents of Shigli village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district staged a protest demanding immediate repair of roads and better basic facilities. Villagers said the roads have remained in poor condition for nearly a decade, causing serious inconvenience. As part of the protest, residents planted saplings in large potholes on the roads and took out a march through the village. They raised slogans against the alleged negligence of the authorities and people's representatives. The protesters said the poor condition of roads had also become a concern for families looking for marriage alliances. Youth and elders said people from other villages were reportedly hesitant to give their daughters in marriage to young men from Shigli because of the condition of the roads. Villagers said vehicles passing through the damaged roads create large amounts of dust. They claimed that many residents were suffering from respiratory problems, including asthma, because of the dust. They also said the potholes had made parents worried about their children's travel to school. The villagers submitted a petition to the Lakshmeshwar Tahsildar and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer, who arrived at the protest site. They warned that the issue was connected to their daily lives and demanded immediate action. Their main demands include concreting or asphalt work on the main and internal roads, which they said have been damaged for the past 10 years. They also sought adequate drinking water, sewage facilities and street lights. The residents demanded permanent road repairs instead of temporary filling of potholes. They said quality work should be carried out without further delay and warned that a stronger protest would be launched if their demands were not addressed.