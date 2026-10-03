Sharan Hoogara Madayya Jayanthi celebrations on Monday

Koppal The birth anniversary of Sharan Hoogara Madayya will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, at Panaganti Kalyana Mantapa on Bhagyanagar Road in Koppal, community leaders said. Speaking at a press conference at the city’s Press Club on Saturday, Hoogara community taluk president Satish Hoogar said the programme will begin at 11.30 am. The event is being organised jointly by the district and taluk Hoogara Samaj and the federation representing the Hoogara, Jeera, Gurava, Pujara, Phulari and Phool Mali communities. He said the programme aims to draw the government’s attention to the educational, economic and political development of the communities and highlight their demands for essential infrastructure. The event is also intended to strengthen community organisation and unity. The programme will be attended by several religious leaders and public representatives. Sri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Gavimatha, Sri Siddeshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Mainalli-Bikkanahalli and Sri Guru Rajendra Shivayogi of Sinnuru Nadi Mahashakti Peetha are expected to grace the occasion. District In-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the programme. Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy and Leader of Opposition Chief Whip Doddanagouda Patil are also expected to attend. Koppal MLA and Ballari Zone Milk Union president K. Raghavendra Hitnal will preside over the event. MP K. Rajashekhar Hitnal, Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy, MLCs Hemalatha Nayak and Shashil Namoshi, and Authority Chairman Prasanna Gadad will be among the chief guests. Former MP Sanganna Karadi, BJP leaders Basavaraj Kyavatar and Mahantesh Mainahalli, JD(S) leader C.V. Chandrashekhar and former City Municipal Council president Amjad Patel are also expected to participate. Satish Hoogar appealed to community members to attend the celebration in large numbers. Community office-bearers Tejappa Hoogar, Shivanandappa Hoogar, Hanumesh Hoogar and M.P. Gavi Hoogar were present at the press conference.