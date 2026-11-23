YADGIR: The old bus stand of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), located in the heart of Shahapur, has turned into a dumping ground, raising concerns over poor maintenance and unhygienic conditions.

The bus stand occupies valuable land and includes commercial properties worth crores of rupees. However, a portion of the vacant space has remained neglected for years and is now filled with plastic and other waste.

Heaps of garbage and human excreta have made the premises unhygienic, while a foul smell spreads across the area. Shopkeepers and commercial establishments nearby are allegedly dumping waste in the vacant space regularly. Social activists have criticised KKRTC officials and staff for failing to maintain the premises despite repeated complaints.

Valuable land left unused

Although KKRTC has constructed shops around the bus stand and earns rental income from them, a considerable portion of the land remains unused. Activists have urged the corporation to modernise the existing toilet facility if its contract has expired and develop the vacant space for passenger convenience.

They have also demanded designated garbage bins, daily waste clearance and strict action against those responsible for dumping waste.

Passengers face difficulties

Passengers have complained about the absence of clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities. Travellers arriving in Shahapur are reportedly forced to cover their noses because of the foul smell. Residents have urged authorities to restore cleanliness and provide basic amenities.

Shahapur Depot Manager Ravishankar said shopkeepers had been instructed not to dump waste. He added that CCTV cameras would be installed and action taken against violators.

Municipal Environmental Engineer Harish Sajjan Shetty said maintaining the bus stand was the Transport Department’s responsibility. He said notices had been issued several times without a proper response and warned that legal action had become inevitable.

With both departments pointing fingers at each other, residents are demanding immediate action to protect the public property and improve conditions for passengers.