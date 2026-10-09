SFI protest turns violent over student suspensions

KASARAGOD

A protest march organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) against the suspension of five students at the Central University of Kerala turned violent on Friday, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse protesters at Periya, officials said. The university suspended the five students for two weeks on Thursday following a protest during a two-day seminar marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, held on October 6 and 7. The students had opposed the organisation of the seminar and the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The protesting students also alleged that several students who had registered for the seminar were denied entry. The incident led to a police case being registered against 25 student leaders, following which the university initiated disciplinary action against five students. Those suspended include Sayed Ali S and Aved V B, who are SFI activists, along with Shabeer and Taqiyuddin of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Mohammed Yasin of the Kerala Students Union (KSU). On Friday, SFI activists marched towards the university campus, raising slogans against the suspensions. Police had erected barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching the administrative block, officials said. Tensions escalated when some protesters allegedly attempted to climb over and pull down the barricades. Police subsequently deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. A large police contingent was stationed in the area amid expectations that protests could continue on the campus. The suspensions and the police response have heightened tensions at the university. The dispute centres on the students’ objections to the seminar and the participation of the RSS-linked organisation’s representative, as well as allegations that registered students were denied access to the event. The university’s disciplinary action followed the incident, while police registered a case against the student leaders.