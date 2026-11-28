SEOUL: South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) is closely monitoring developments amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit China in the coming days, following increased diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are monitoring various developments,” the NIS said on Saturday in response to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry about media reports suggesting that Kim’s visit to China could be imminent.

Speculation gained momentum after Chinese President Xi Jinping briefed South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on developments in North Korea-China relations during their meeting in Shenzhen last week, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. However, South Korea’s presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said that Xi had not specifically mentioned a possible visit by Kim, contrary to media reports.

The presidential office said Seoul was closely monitoring relations between Pyongyang and Beijing and hoped their exchanges would contribute to peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula. It also stressed the importance of maintaining communication with China.

Kim made a surprise one-day visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month, where he met China’s top political adviser Wang Huning and discussed strengthening bilateral relations. Earlier this month, Kim Song-nam, a senior official of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, also visited China and held meetings with senior Chinese leaders.

A diplomatic source said Kim could travel to China at any time, adding that such a visit would not be unexpected. Although reports indicated heightened security readiness in Dandong, sources said no unusual activity had been visibly detected.