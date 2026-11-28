BRUSSELS: Pakistan’s worsening water crisis is largely the result of poor infrastructure, mismanagement and long-standing governance failures, despite the country having access to the extensive Indus River system, according to a report published by European Times.

The report highlighted Pakistan’s inability to manage its water resources effectively, provide sufficient water to farmers, protect agricultural land from floods and salinity, and safeguard its long-term agricultural future. It argued that the country’s water vulnerabilities existed long before the recent diplomatic tensions with India over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

India placed the treaty in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the issue internationally. However, the report said Islamabad should address its domestic shortcomings instead of blaming India for its growing water insecurity.

It pointed out that Pakistan has storage capacity equivalent to only around 30 days of water requirements, loses nearly a quarter of its canal water through leakage and extracts more groundwater than it can naturally replenish. These problems reflect decades of inadequate planning and investment in water management.

The report also criticised Pakistan’s failure to strengthen its reservoirs, canal networks and water storage infrastructure. Instead, it alleged, the government has focused on internationalising the Indus Waters Treaty dispute to divert public attention from domestic challenges.

According to the report, India’s position is that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism. Pakistan raised the issue again at the United Nations in November. However, the report argued that the country’s immediate water difficulties cannot be explained solely by the diplomatic dispute.

Highlighting the seriousness of the crisis, the report stated that per capita freshwater availability in Pakistan had declined from 5,260 cubic metres in 1951 to below 1,000 cubic metres today, placing it in the water-scarce category.