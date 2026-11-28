THE HAGUE: The Netherlands has strongly opposed a proposed United States semiconductor export control bill, warning that Washington’s efforts to extend its restrictions to allied countries could threaten Dutch economic interests, national sovereignty and security.

The disagreement centres on the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, commonly known as the MATCH Act. The proposed legislation seeks to bring semiconductor export controls among the United States and its allies under a common framework. However, the Dutch government has raised concerns over Washington’s attempt to influence the export policies of other countries.

Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told parliament on Thursday that the Netherlands would not allow its policies to be dictated by another country. He described the government’s opposition to the legislation as a matter of national interest.

Under the proposed bill, the US government would have 150 days to assess whether allied countries had introduced comparable restrictions on exports and servicing of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. If countries failed to meet the requirements, the US Department of Commerce could extend American export controls unilaterally to equipment supplied by those countries.

The legislation has raised particular concern in the Netherlands because of its potential impact on ASML, the Dutch company that dominates the global market for advanced lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing. The government opposes extraterritorial measures that could undermine national sovereignty, particularly on security-related matters.

The Netherlands has intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent the MATCH Act from being included in the US annual defence authorisation bill.