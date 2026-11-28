TEHRAN: Iran has warned the United States that it has “more surprises” in store if Washington resumes large-scale military attacks against the country. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam issued the warning amid continuing tensions and a slowdown in indirect diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

Moghadam said exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington through Pakistan and Qatar were continuing, although the pace had slowed compared with previous rounds. He said the United States had presented proposals that Iran was currently examining.

“We have not been idle over the past year,” the ambassador said, warning that Iran was prepared for further escalation if large-scale military action resumed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army has claimed that its Navy maintains control over strategically important waters stretching from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the Navy was conducting surveillance and protecting the maritime region.

Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani also dismissed the US naval blockade, describing it as a sign of Washington’s failure. He claimed that efforts to overcome the blockade were underway and that Iranian ports remained operational.

The maritime confrontation has intensified with competing claims from both countries. On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had disabled the Palau-flagged commercial vessel M/V Pacific Archer after its crew allegedly attempted to breach the blockade despite repeated warnings. Precision munitions struck the vessel’s stern, disabling its propulsion system. The civilian crew was reported safe.