WASHINGTON: Two American Airlines passenger aircraft clipped each other’s wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

No injuries were reported, but both aircraft were withdrawn from service for inspection following the incident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), American Airlines Flight 638 made contact with the wing of Flight 2152. Both aircraft were preparing for departure when the incident occurred.

Following the collision, the aircraft returned to their respective gates. American Airlines confirmed that its maintenance team would inspect both planes before they could resume operations. The airline also stated that no passengers or crew members were injured.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said its fire and rescue personnel responded to both aircraft following the incident. However, the airport confirmed that the incident did not disrupt other flight operations.

Flight 638 was scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was bound for Chicago. American Airlines said passengers on both flights would be accommodated on replacement aircraft and would continue their journeys later that evening.

The FAA is expected to investigate the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the wing contact.

The incident comes amid several aviation disruptions at major US airports during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period. On November 26, the FAA had issued a ground stop at Miami International Airport after a FedEx cargo aircraft overran the runway while landing.

The incident involved FedEx Flight 910, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo aircraft that had departed from Memphis. The aircraft overran Runway 26R, prompting authorities to close multiple runways and deploy Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

These incidents have renewed attention on aviation safety and airport operations in the United States.