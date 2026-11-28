Vladimir Putin announced the new nuclear submarine Perm will soon join Russia’s Pacific Fleet for combat duty, boosting regional power.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the newly commissioned nuclear-powered submarine Perm will join Russia’s Pacific Fleet and undertake combat duty in the near future, strengthening the country’s naval capabilities and strategic presence in the Pacific region.

Putin made the announcement during a ceremony to raise the Russian naval flag aboard the submarine at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, a major shipbuilding centre in northwestern Russia. The Kremlin confirmed the development in an official statement.

According to Putin, the Perm is the fifth Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine delivered to the Russian Navy over the past six years. He described the submarine as an advanced weapons system of global strategic importance and said Russia was among the few countries capable of manufacturing such sophisticated nuclear-powered vessels.

The Kremlin stated that the Perm is a fourth-generation, multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine. It is also the first submarine in the Russian Navy to be equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as standard armament, marking a significant advancement in Russia’s naval weapons technology.

Yasen-M-class submarines are designed to operate across different parts of the world’s oceans while maintaining a high level of stealth. Their advanced capabilities enable them to carry out various naval operations while remaining difficult to detect.

The Sevmash shipyard is currently building several types of nuclear-powered submarines. According to Putin, five missile-carrying submarines are scheduled for delivery to the Russian Navy by 2030, including three Yasen-M-class vessels.

He added that expanding serial ship production and modernizing weapons systems would support the shipbuilding and defence industries, encourage advanced technological development and strengthen Russia’s defence capabilities and technological independence.