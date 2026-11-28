CARACAS: Cheers and emotional scenes marked a public meeting organised by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has begun gathering public suggestions on restoring democracy and rebuilding the country.

Residents of a large working-class neighbourhood near Caracas welcomed Machado during a town hall meeting. Supporters cheered and called for elections, repeatedly shouting “tomorrow, tomorrow” when asked when they wanted the country to hold its next vote.

Machado’s initiative aims to collect proposals from people across Venezuela and members of the country’s diaspora. The consultations are intended to develop ideas for democratic reform and address the challenges facing the nation.

The outreach comes 11 months after the United States ousted President Nicolas Maduro, according to the report. Venezuela has experienced years of political uncertainty, economic difficulties and disputes over democratic institutions, prompting opposition groups to demand political change.

Machado has emerged as a prominent opposition figure and has continued to call for a democratic transition. Through the public meetings, she is seeking to involve ordinary citizens in discussions about the country’s future rather than limiting the reform process to political leaders and organisations.

The consultations are expected to provide an opportunity for people from different regions and backgrounds to share their concerns and suggest changes in governance, public institutions and democratic processes. Venezuelans living abroad are also being invited to contribute their views.

The strong response from residents at the Caracas meeting reflected the demand among sections of the public for an opportunity to choose their leaders through elections. Their calls also highlighted expectations for political change after a prolonged period of instability.