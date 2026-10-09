Senior men’s national hockey championship begins on Saturday

Jhansi The Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 is set to begin in Jhansi on Oct 10, with 29 teams competing across three divisions in the national-level tournament. The competition will continue until October 21, with the Division A final scheduled for the concluding day. The championship will bring together teams from different parts of the country, providing players an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for national honours. The tournament is also expected to offer a platform for emerging hockey players to demonstrate their talent and gain valuable experience. With matches scheduled across three divisions, the competition will feature teams competing at different levels of the national championship structure. The format is aimed at providing opportunities for teams to test their abilities and improve their performances against strong opponents. The tournament is an important event on India's domestic hockey calendar, as national-level competitions help strengthen the sport's development across the country. Such championships allow players to gain competitive exposure while giving team managements an opportunity to assess individual performances and team combinations. The event will also contribute to the continued promotion of men's hockey in India, where domestic tournaments play a significant role in developing talent for higher levels of competition. Consistent performances in these championships can help players build their reputations and strengthen their prospects in the sport. The Division A final, scheduled for October 21, will bring the championship to a close. Teams competing in the top division will aim to produce strong performances and secure the title. With 29 teams participating, the 2026 edition is expected to provide several days of competitive hockey in Jhansi. The championship will run for 12 days, beginning on October 10 and concluding on October 21. The tournament is expected to attract attention from hockey followers as teams compete for honours and players look to make their mark in the national competition.