KOPPAL: Children must be encouraged to develop self-confidence, creativity and good values along with quality education to build a bright future, said Meenakshi Bannada Bhavi, President of the Inner Wheel Club of Koppal.

She was speaking at a Children’s Day programme organised at the Government Higher Primary School in Dadegal village, which has been adopted by the club.

Various competitions and cultural activities, including drawing, rangoli, dance, singing, storytelling, fancy dress and quizzes, were organised for students. Prizes were distributed to encourage their participation. The club also provided sports equipment, furniture and kitchen supplies to the school.

Meenakshi said teachers played an important role in shaping children’s futures. She urged them to identify and encourage the hidden talents of students while building their confidence and creativity. She also stressed the importance of teaching children good values, national culture, heritage and the ideals of great leaders.

Club members were appreciated for their continued support towards the development of the school and its students.

Club Secretary Sridevi Patil, Editor Mala and ISO Latha Pattanashetti attended the programme. Sharanamma Patil donated a speaker set to the school, while Komala Kudurimothi contributed steel plates and water glasses. Trishala Patil and other members also participated.

Sumangala explained the benefits of meditation, yoga and pranayama to the students and created awareness about their importance.

The headmaster, assistant teachers and parents appreciated the club’s contributions and expressed their gratitude for its support towards the school.