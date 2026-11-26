MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for a second freedom struggle to protect the Constitution, democracy and sovereignty of the country, asserting that people must be prepared to make any sacrifice to safeguard these institutions.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the State Government at Maharaja’s College Grounds here on Thursday, he said the country could survive only if its Constitution and democracy were protected. Though the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, its ideals remained unfulfilled even after 77 years, which was a matter of concern.

Questioning the BJP’s commitment to the Constitution, Siddaramaiah alleged that those whose ideological predecessors had opposed the Constitution were now claiming to be its protectors. The BJP was attempting to weaken the Constitution gradually rather than abolishing it outright.

Recalling Ambedkar’s warning to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, the former CM said India had embraced political equality but continued to suffer from social and economic inequalities. He had cautioned that unless these contradictions were addressed quickly, those suffering from inequality could destroy the very democratic system established by the Constitution. Political democracy alone could not bring meaningful change without social and economic freedom. The commitment of those implementing the Constitution was as important as the document itself.

He stressed that caste discrimination could not be eliminated without addressing social and economic disparities and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Describing the implementation of internal reservation as another significant step towards social justice, he said differences among communities should be resolved through dialogue and efforts to build unity.

Alleging that the BJP was attempting to weaken constitutional institutions, he referred to the proposed Constitution review during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also expressed concern over alleged pressure on the judiciary through central agencies such as the CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and dividing society, Siddaramaiah called for promoting love, humanity and brotherhood. He said the Congress was committed to upholding these values and safeguarding the Constitution. People from all communities must unite in defence of constitutional rights and democracy and work towards realising the vision of an equal India envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Ambedkar.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara and several other ministers were present.