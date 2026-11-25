NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India announced changes on Wednesday to simplify Know Your Client checks, which firms use to confirm an investor’s identity and address. The revised rules will take effect on December 24, 2026, unless otherwise specified. They are designed to make it easier for investors to open accounts and use their records with different firms.

KYC Registration Agencies will keep information used by several firms in one place. This includes an investor’s income range, occupation, tax compliance details and whether the investor is a politically exposed person. This should reduce repeat paperwork when investors move to another market firm. Firms must also upload the investor’s Central Know Your Customer Identifier and Digital Postal Index Number when available, along with expiry dates for official documents where required.

A firm can skip a fresh mobile number check if the registration agency’s database shows that the number has already been verified and is linked to Aadhaar. Investors changing their names can skip submitting separate proof if their updated names already appear in both their PAN and Aadhaar records.

Overseas Citizen of India cardholders and foreign nationals living in India can skip providing proof of an overseas address if the firm verifies proof of their Indian residential address. To help investors use their records with another firm, either their current or permanent address can be checked against its source, provided the other required checks are met.

SEBI said several revised rules would also apply to individuals living outside India in countries that comply with Financial Action Task Force standards. The regulator directed KYC Registration Agencies to issue instructions on how to implement the changes within 30 days of the circular.

SEBI will limit access to KYC information for firms that no longer have an account relationship with a client. Firms other than mutual funds must notify KYC Registration Agencies within five working days of an account closure. Mutual funds or their registrars must report clients whose balances across all their fund accounts have stayed at zero for six months.