NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ruled that crime victims or their legal representatives must receive a reasonable opportunity to present their views before the government decides whether to grant remission or premature release to a convicted person.

The November 26 ruling came in the case involving former Bihar politician Anand Mohan and has highlighted the importance of victims’ participation in decisions concerning the early release of convicts.

The court observed that a victim’s right to participate in the criminal justice process does not end with the conclusion of a trial or the announcement of a sentence. It said victims must also be heard when authorities consider reducing a convict’s sentence through remission.

The Bilkis Bano case

The ruling has drawn attention to the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case. The Gujarat government had granted them remission in August 2022, allowing their release after serving more than 14 years in prison.

However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission orders, holding that the Gujarat government was not the appropriate authority to grant relief. The convicts were directed to return to prison.

Safeguards

The latest ruling has raised questions about the legal safeguards and procedures followed when remission decisions are taken.