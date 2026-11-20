NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two applications filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka for the release of additional Cauvery water to compensate for an alleged shortfall in its allocated share. Tamil Nadu had argued that the shortage was affecting irrigation activities and causing difficulties for farmers across the state.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh rejected the applications. “We have dismissed (the application),” the bench observed while announcing its decision.

Shortfall in dispute

The dispute intensified in August when Tamil Nadu alleged that Karnataka had failed to release its allocated share despite a rainfall deficit in the Cauvery basin. The state claimed that the delay had resulted in a shortage of approximately 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, leaving it unable to provide sufficient irrigation supplies to farmers. Karnataka, however, denied the allegations and maintained that it was complying with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

On August 3, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court seeking enforcement of the CWMA’s July 30 direction requiring Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days. The order concerned the release of water from Karnataka’s Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs. Tamil Nadu sought a total release of 4.536 TMC during the period, arguing that the authority’s directions had not been implemented.

The state also requested the court to ensure that it received its rightful share within the stipulated period. Its demand was based on the water-sharing arrangement under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award.

Tamil Nadu’s claim

Tamil Nadu had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it had received only 14 TMC. After accounting for reduced water flows in the river basin, it claimed entitlement to 55.29 per cent of the available water and estimated its shortfall at around 20 TMC.

The latest dismissal marks another development in the long-running Cauvery water-sharing dispute between the two neighbouring states, with agricultural requirements and reservoir levels remaining central to the disagreement.