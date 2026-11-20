JAIPUR: The Congress won 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections, while the BJP secured majorities in two, according to results declared on Friday. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won Sanganer, while no party secured a majority in five other Panchayat Samitis.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot welcomed the party’s performance, saying the outcome reflected dissatisfaction with the BJP government among rural voters. He claimed farmers, workers and women were frustrated by what he described as the government’s neglect of rural concerns and unfulfilled promises.

“By handing the Congress Party a sweeping victory in the Panchayat Raj elections, voters in the state’s rural areas have sent the BJP government a clear message that its time is now up,” Gehlot said. He also alleged that the BJP had used intimidation to influence the mandate in municipal corporation elections.

Gehlot said voters continued to remember welfare initiatives introduced during the previous Congress government, including the Chiranjeevi scheme, along with measures related to social security, farmer support and women’s welfare. He said these initiatives had brought relief to ordinary people and remained significant in rural areas.

The Congress leader credited party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the performance. He congratulated party workers, leaders and office-bearers, and thanked voters who supported Congress. Gehlot described the result as an endorsement of the party’s policies and credited the outcome to the efforts of its workers and the trust of rural voters.

The results cover all 22 Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district. The BJP secured majorities in Chomu and Sambhar, while the RLP won Sanganer. Five bodies remained without a clear majority.