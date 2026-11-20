NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded to 1,098 emergency calls during seven major festive days, including Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday. He praised firefighters for their round-the-clock service and commitment during the celebrations while addressing a ceremony held on November 19 to honour 47 newly promoted Sub-Officers.

Sood said firefighters cancelled their leave and weekly offs to remain on duty at crowded markets, Ramlila grounds and Yamuna ghats. During the festive period, 218 special standby units and 730 firefighters were deployed at sensitive locations, while all fire stations remained on 24-hour alert. The force attended 722 fire-related calls and carried out 376 rescue operations.

The minister congratulated 47 personnel promoted from Leading Fireman to Sub-Officer. He said the promotions brought greater responsibility and urged the newly appointed officers to guide junior staff and demonstrate leadership during emergencies. He also recognised the contribution of firefighters’ families, who face uncertainty whenever personnel enter dangerous situations.

Referring to the department’s motto, “Trānāya Sevāmahe”, meaning “We serve for protection”, Sood said the government was working to strengthen the force through modern technology and advanced training. He highlighted the importance of prevention, preparedness, response and recovery in improving emergency management. He assured firefighters that the Delhi Government would provide resources to help them perform their duties safely and effectively.