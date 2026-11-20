GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a traditional ‘Khatla Baithak’ with tribal families at Bhabor Faliya in Chandawada village on Friday during the third day of his visit to Dahod district. The meeting provided an opportunity for the Chief Minister to interact directly with residents and understand their lifestyle, traditions and local concerns.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, villagers welcomed Patel with a traditional tribal folk dance. Dineshbhai Chauhan, a differently-abled resident, joined the former District Panchayat president and the village sarpanch in welcoming the Chief Minister with a lotus flower.

A differently-abled woman from the local Sakhi Mandal also presented Patel with a traditional toran, a decorative hanging handcrafted from bamboo.

During the interaction, Patel gathered information about the villagers’ daily lives, local customs and the availability of basic amenities. He also spoke with residents and children to understand their aspirations, experiences and expectations.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka. He reviewed details about the lake’s geographical area, water storage capacity, available reserves and distribution arrangements.

As part of the visit, Patel planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari.