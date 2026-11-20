NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday welcomed newly nominated vice-chairpersons and members of five language academies, urging them to promote the capital’s linguistic and cultural heritage. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra and other invited officials.

Gupta said reconstitution of the academies’ governing councils had been pending, as suitable candidates had to be identified and various aspects considered. She expressed confidence that the new members would strengthen recognition of Delhi’s languages, literature, art and cultural traditions.

The Chief Minister said the government was following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Development as well as Heritage”. She said development work had accelerated over the past two years alongside efforts to preserve traditions and linguistic diversity. Gupta said Delhi’s strength lay in its diverse communities and shared sense of belonging.

She said cultural programmes should build mutual respect and unity among people from different states and communities. The government wanted every language and community to have a platform to present its identity. Gupta called for Delhi to become a cultural destination, not merely a transit city.

Mishra urged the academies to work impartially, meet their objectives and encourage young people to connect with their heritage. He called for promoting local languages and dialects and cautioned against literary politics.

The Department of Art, Culture and Language has reconstituted the Hindi, Sanskrit, Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari, Maithili-Bhojpuri and Punjabi academies, nominating 101 members. Mishra will chair all five councils. Nominated members, excluding ex-officio members, will serve two-year terms. The councils have 20 members in Hindi, 18 in Sanskrit, 17 in Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari, 22 in Maithili-Bhojpuri and 24 in Punjabi.