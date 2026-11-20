NEW DELHI: India’s first indigenous bullet train is expected to begin track trials by mid-2027, with its first passenger service scheduled for the final quarter of the year. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the initial service would operate between Surat and Vapi, with the remaining Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor becoming operational in phases.

The B28 trainset is being manufactured jointly by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). Designed for a maximum test speed of 280 kmph, the train’s first body frame has been completed and is undergoing structural testing. A faster B35 model, designed for 350 kmph, is planned as the next development.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey is expected to take one hour and 58 minutes, compared with eight to nine hours by road. The 508-km high-speed rail corridor has faced delays due to land acquisition issues, state permissions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Full-scale construction began in 2021.

The eight-coach train will be approximately 202 metres long and accommodate 557 passengers. It will include four motor cars and four trailer cars, with seven standard-class coaches and one executive-class coach. Two designated spaces will be available for persons with disabilities and reduced mobility.

Designed for Indian conditions, the train will feature ergonomic seating, LED lighting, luggage racks, charging points, bio-digester toilets and wide windows. Driver cabins at both ends will have intelligent onboard control systems to support operations. Two trainsets can also be connected to form a 16-coach configuration to meet future passenger requirements.