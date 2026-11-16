SC orders Yamuna water tests at every state border

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said pollution in the Yamuna had worsened despite heavy spending on cleaning the river. In a November 4 order, Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said the river’s condition reflected failures in civic administration along its banks. The court noted that 520 drains discharge wastewater into the river.

The court directed the Central Pollution Control Board to test water where the Yamuna and major drains enter and leave each state, Union Territory and district. Authorities will face penalties if water quality worsens within their areas. The board must work out how to calculate environmental compensation.

The judges said authorities must tackle industrial pollution and untreated sewage at the source. They said building more treatment plants alone would not solve the problem and noted that none of Delhi’s 37 existing sewage treatment plants met all required standards.

The court said states sharing the Yamuna must treat it as one ecosystem. Each state’s share of the work should reflect how much pollution it contributes and how much it can do to address the problem.

The court gave sewage and industrial wastewater treatment plants and government-commissioned biogas plants a month to install smart meters that resist tampering. The facilities must also post live data on operations and the quality of their discharge. The board must conduct surprise inspections every quarter, and compensation can be recovered for every day a facility fails to comply.

The court also ordered Delhi to protect Zone O as a green zone and rehabilitate eligible occupants there.