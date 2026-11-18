NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against advocate Pravin Singhal for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during an open court hearing on November 16. The petition was filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which sought legal action over the alleged comments.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana observed that a prima facie case had been made out to proceed against the advocate. The notice seeks a response from Singhal regarding the allegations raised in the petition.

The Bench also noted that the SCBA had submitted written consent from the Attorney General for India, as required under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The provision requires the Attorney General’s consent when a private individual or organisation seeks to initiate criminal contempt proceedings.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported the association’s petition and stressed the importance of maintaining the authority and dignity of the judiciary. During the proceedings, he submitted that “the majesty of the court cannot be compromised”.

The case comes amid several instances in recent months in which the Supreme Court has considered contempt proceedings over allegedly derogatory remarks directed at the Chief Justice and the judiciary.

The SCBA’s petition seeks to ensure that conduct inside courtrooms remains consistent with established legal standards and respect for judicial institutions. The court’s decision to issue notice indicates that it has found sufficient preliminary grounds to examine the allegations.

However, the notice does not establish that the advocate is guilty of contempt. The matter will proceed after the response is considered by the Bench, which will determine the further course of action in accordance with the law.