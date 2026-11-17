MYSURU: Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was felicitated by members of the Savarkar Pratishthan, Mysuru, during his visit to the city.

During the interaction, members of the Pratishthan briefed him on the organisation’s activities, including the annual Savarkar Samman Award, speech, painting and essay competitions for students, and the organisation of Vande Mataram programmes in more than 100 institutions.

They also explained the foundation’s continued efforts to promote awareness of Savarkar’s thoughts and ideology. Satyaki Savarkar appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Pratishthan and expressed his admiration for its efforts to take Savarkar’s ideals and contributions to a wider audience, particularly among students and educational institutions.

Pratishthan President Dr. Yashaswini S., General Secretary Rakesh Bhat, Joint Secretary Shivakumar Chikkakanya and members Sanjay, Shivu Patel, Madhu Somashekar, B.P. Santosh, Jayasimha, T.S. Arun, Sachin Nayak, Dayanand Nayak and Ramesh were present.