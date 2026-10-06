Satish demands FIR withdrawal over SIR protest

Ballari MLC Y.M. Satish has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FIR registered against BJP leaders and workers in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also sought the suspension of the police officers concerned and a detailed inquiry into alleged police excesses during a protest. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Vajpayee Layout on Moka Road on Tuesday, Satish said Form 7 applications were submitted under Election Commission rules for adding or deleting names from electoral rolls. He argued that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of election authorities and questioned the police action against BJP workers. Satish asked under what authority an FIR was registered against the Booth Level Agent (BLA-1), claiming that the Form 7 applications had been submitted without violating Election Commission rules. He said the police should explain the legal basis for registering a case in the matter. He further alleged that police personnel manhandled BJP workers during Monday's protest and attempted to disperse them. He claimed Ballari BJP district president Anil Kumar Moka Naidu suffered injuries to his shoulder, arm and finger during the incident and received medical treatment. Satish said peaceful protest was a democratic right and questioned whether similar action had been taken when the Chief Minister and ministers protested before the Election Commission. Satish demanded that the FIR against BLA-1 be withdrawn and that the CPIs of Brucepet and APMC police stations be suspended pending an inquiry. Former MLA Gali Somashekar Reddy also criticised the alleged police high-handedness, saying officers should properly examine incidents before registering cases and must act according to law rather than political pressure. Several BJP leaders and workers, including Anil Kumar Moka Naidu, former MP Sanna Pakkirappa and other party leaders, attended the press conference.