Sanjaynagar whitetopping nears November completion

BENGALURU Motorists and residents navigating Sanjaynagar Main Road can finally see light at the end of the tunnel, with officials confirming that major whitetopping work is rapidly approaching completion. According to sources within the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the extensive infrastructure upgrade covering a 2.56-kilometer stretch between Nagashettihalli and Ballari Road is scheduled to wrap up by the end of November. While day traffic flow has shown improvements compared to earlier months, pedestrian struggles and chaotic parking continue to pose daily headaches for locals living in the area. Launched back in September 2025, the ambitious project has long disrupted local transit and clogged connecting roads. However, progress has accelerated recently. Project engineers note that whitetopping is already finished on a 2.10-kilometer portion, with work active on the remaining short stretch. Officials attributed previous delays to supply chain shortages of construction aggregates, but insist momentum has bounced back strongly. Despite the positive outlook on road durability—with residents praising thoughtful engineering that protects tree bases and fixes old waterlogging spots—footpath conditions remain dismal. Pedestrians, including officegoers heading toward Mehkri Circle bus stops, complain that dug-up walkways, open drains, and scattered construction materials force them to walk dangerously close to moving traffic. Furthermore, haphazard parking by customers visiting the corridor's numerous commercial establishments continues to choke narrow lanes during peak hours. Local community members are urging traffic police to enforce strict parking rules and clear remaining debris so that neighborhood residents can finally walk safely once the final construction phase concludes in November.