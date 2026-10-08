Salman Khan faces pessimism over Maatrubhumi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's massive fan base is growing increasingly worried about the theatrical prospects of his upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi. While official clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification is finally right around the corner and the government has already issued a formal No Objection Certificate for public exhibition, these regulatory approvals reportedly came at a very steep creative cost. The storyline and narrative depth originally envisioned by the creators differ drastically from the final cut that is currently ready for release, leaving dedicated supporters deeply pessimistic regarding how the movie will perform when it hits silver screens across the nation. Many loyal followers have taken to social media to voice their concerns, openly suggesting that the studio should consider a direct-to-OTT streaming release instead. They fear that continuous production delays, coupled with extensive script modifications and government cuts, have severely damaged the film's commercial potential. Because Salman is already navigating a challenging phase in his legendary career following a string of underperforming box office outings, the stakes for this project are extraordinarily high. Supporters worry that an unfavorable theatrical run could further tarnish his reputation among general audiences and dampen the mounting hype surrounding his other future cinematic commitments. Industry analysts note that a star of Salman's stature carries immense pressure with every release, making script integrity vital for connecting with modern moviegoers. As the release date draws closer, all eyes remain fixed on how the film will fare against mounting skepticism. Whether the superstar can defy expectations and deliver a winning performance at the box office remains the defining question for the industry this season.