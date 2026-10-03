Sai Pallavi faces two major releases this November

Actress Sai Pallavi is set for a busy November, with two highly anticipated films scheduled to reach theatres within the same month. Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is scheduled to release on November 6, during the Diwali festival. Her casting as Sita has already faced criticism from some sections of social media, particularly in North India. Some public figures and social media users have questioned her suitability for the role. The film will give audiences their first look at her portrayal of the iconic character. Adding to the month, her Tamil film Om, starring Dhanush, has been rescheduled for November 20 after initially being planned for October. Sai Pallavi plays one of the female leads alongside Sreeleela in the film. Om is also positioned as a major release and marks Sai Pallavi’s return to Tamil cinema after a considerable gap. The film’s November release means the actress will appear in two major projects within a fortnight. The back-to-back releases are expected to bring Sai Pallavi before audiences across different markets. Both films also feature established actors and have attracted attention ahead of their theatrical arrivals. November will therefore see Sai Pallavi in two different roles, with Ramayana: Part 1 arriving first on November 6, followed by Om on November 20. With both films scheduled for release in the same month, November will mark an important period in Sai Pallavi’s career as audiences prepare to see her in two contrasting projects.