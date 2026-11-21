HULASUR: Ageing and sagging electricity wires passing over agricultural fields in Hulasur taluk have become a major concern for sugarcane farmers, particularly as standing crops are ready for harvest.

Farmers fear that sparks caused by damaged wires or electrical faults could trigger fires and destroy their crops.

According to available information, more than 100 fire incidents were reported in the taluk between 2023 and 2026. Of these, over 30 were reportedly caused by electrical faults, damaging more than 300 acres of agricultural land.

Incidents have been reported in Hulasur, Muchalamba, Soladapaka, Gadigaudgaon, Togalur, Belur, Mirakhal, Gorata, Kongali, Kesara Jawalga, Wanzarkheda, Mehakar and Jamakhandi villages.

Farmers said old wires, damaged electricity poles and power lines hanging close to sugarcane leaves were major causes of concern. Farmer leader Rajkumar Nidode urged Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) officials to inspect power lines, replace ageing wires and repair damaged infrastructure before the harvesting season.

Demand for fire station

Farmers and social activists pointed out that Hulasur, despite becoming a taluk headquarters eight years ago, still lacks a fire station. Fire engines have to arrive from Basavakalyan or Bhalki, causing delays during emergencies.

Tahsildar Ghamavati Rathod said land had been identified for a fire station, but further approval was pending at the government level.

Social activists Ghulam Badai, Akash Khandale and Sandeep Mukinde urged the government to expedite its establishment and repair dangerous power lines.

GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Rahul Ijare said the department undertakes repairs and compensation-related procedures after assessing electrical fire damage.