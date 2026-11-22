KARKALA: Bringing pride to Karnataka, Sachidananda Prabhu, a native of Kaduhole in Marne village of Karkala taluk, has been promoted to the rank of Major General in the Indian Army after completing 29 years of distinguished service in its legal branch.

First Kannadiga

With this elevation, Prabhu is expected to take charge as the Army’s Judge Advocate General (JAG). He will become the first Kannadiga to attain the rank of Major General in the Indian Army’s judicial wing, marking a significant milestone for the state.

Born in 1972 to the late Baburaya Prabhu and Ratnamma, Sachidananda completed his early education at Kaduhole Government Lower Primary School and Jyothi School in Ajekar. He pursued his pre-university education at SDM College, Ujire, before obtaining his Bachelor of Laws degree from Vaikunta Baliga College of Law in Udupi.

Kargil War service

Prabhu joined the Indian Army’s legal branch as a Lieutenant in 1997 and began his professional journey as an Assistant Judge Advocate General. During his distinguished career, he also served during the 1999 Kargil War, contributing to the country’s military establishment during a significant period in India’s history.

Over the years, he held several important responsibilities within the Army’s legal and administrative framework. His appointments included serving as Colonel Military Secretary at Army Headquarters and Deputy Judge Advocate General at the Western and Central Commands.

Through the ranks

His 29‑year journey has also involved serving in military courts across different parts of the country, gaining extensive experience in military law and judicial administration.

Prabhu steadily progressed through the ranks of Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel and Brigadier before earning his latest promotion to Major General.

Pride of the coast

His achievement is being regarded as a moment of pride for Karnataka, particularly for the coastal region, from where he began his journey to reach one of the highest positions in the Indian Army’s legal establishment.