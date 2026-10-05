Rural families urged to submit Form-6 for work

CH NEWS, RONA Rural families seeking employment during the drought period have been urged to submit Form-6 to their respective Gram Panchayat to register their demand for work. Rona Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Chandrashekhar B. Kandakur said the campaign is being conducted across 22 Gram Panchayats under the VBG-RAM-G scheme. He said families should not worry about a lack of work, as submitting Form-6 will help officials identify those seeking employment and provide work under ongoing projects. Speaking during a visit to a lake rejuvenation project in Hosahalli Gram Panchayat, Kandakur said Form-6 is not merely an application but an important record of the demand for employment in villages. Based on the applications received, authorities can plan and take up works where labour is required. He said submitting a demand for work is the first step to securing employment under the scheme. Workers will receive ₹382 after completing the assigned work. The campaign will also give priority to works such as lake rejuvenation, desilting, improving water storage facilities and water conservation. Such projects can provide employment while creating useful public assets in villages. Kandakur said the initiative aims to help families find work in their own villages instead of migrating to other towns, especially when agricultural activities are low. Local employment can also help improve family incomes during difficult periods. Officials said many work demands remain unrecorded because people do not submit applications even when they need employment. Families requiring work have therefore been advised to approach their Gram Panchayat directly and submit Form-6 without depending on intermediaries. The Taluk Panchayat has urged rural families across all 22 Gram Panchayats to participate in the campaign and make use of the employment opportunity. TA Gurulingayya Hiremath, BFT Iranna Dalavayi, Gram Panchayat staff and VBG-RAM-G staff were present.