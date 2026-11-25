YADGIR: Education is essential for bringing positive changes in society, and people in rural areas must ensure that their children receive proper education to achieve their goals, said MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur.

He was speaking after inaugurating additional classrooms constructed at the Backward Classes Pre-Matric Boys’ Hostel in Bendebembli village of Wadagera taluk in Yadgir constituency. The classrooms were built at a cost of ₹1.09 crore with financial assistance from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of eight additional school classrooms at an estimated cost of ₹1.11 crore.

He said the state government had given special importance to development in education, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors. Efforts were also being made to provide essential infrastructure in rural areas.

Describing Bendebembli as one of the major villages in the constituency, Patil said students from several surrounding villages came there for education. Many of them stayed in different hostels in the village to continue their studies. Considering the needs and difficulties faced by students, additional classrooms had been provided, he said.

He urged teachers not only to provide quality education but also to instil good values among students. Teachers should identify children’s interests in extracurricular activities and encourage them to develop a competitive spirit, helping them discover and develop their talents.

Nityananda Mahaswamiji of Konalli said villagers and teachers should maintain cleanliness in school premises, as a healthy environment positively influences children’s learning. Parents should also regularly monitor their children’s activities and guide them towards good habits and disciplined study.

Several local representatives, officials, engineers, hostel and educational institution representatives attended the programme. Engineer Lakshman Bavour delivered the introductory address.

Patil said competition was increasing in every field and education had become more important than ever. Rural families should make use of government educational schemes and encourage their children to pursue studies and achieve their ambitions, he said.