Rural development is key to India’s real progress: M.B. Patil

Vijayapura Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge Dr. M.B. Patil distributed rural bus passes to 40 local reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, urging them to actively visit remote villages and bring essential grassroots challenges directly to the government's notice. Addressing the gathering, Patil underscored that rural media personnel shoulder a profound civic duty in nation-building, citing Mahatma Gandhi's belief that genuine national progress begins within rural hamlets. He acknowledged that implementation of the transit pass initiative faced delays due to initial ambiguities around eligibility norms. With the administrative criteria now simplified, the state government has expedited pass issuance to help journalists commute smoothly between hobli hubs, taluk centers, and district headquarters. The minister appealed to the press corps to vigorously report on persistent civic shortages, including drinking water supply, road connectivity, public transit, irrigation projects, and electrical power. Prompt reportage, he noted, has repeatedly served as an eye-opener for the state administration to enforce swift remedial actions. He also highlighted government reforms such as the Praja Seva department, an initiative designed to deliver public services right to citizens' doorsteps and resolve lingering grievances efficiently. Reaffirming the state's broader commitment, Patil stated that welfare schemes including monthly pensions, support for destitute families, media equipment kits, and modern digital skills workshops—remain top priorities. He added that authorities would consider extending complimentary bus passes to remaining local reporters currently outside the scheme's purview. Patil also noted that while artificial intelligence and digital channels have rapidly sped up communications, conventional print journalism retains unmatched public trust and credibility. District Working Journalists' Association president Ashok Yadalli praised the administration's supportive response. Information Department Assistant Director Amaresh Doddamani welcomed attendees, while Sports Department Assistant Director Rajshekhar Daiwade steered the event. Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena and Social Welfare Deputy Director Mahesh Potadar were also present, concluding the event with strong pledges of mutual cooperation between the press and state leadership.